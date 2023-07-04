Advertise With Us
Independence Day celebration kicks off early in Bay Minette

A 40 year tradition in Bay Minette.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Bay Minette were treated to a big fireworks show Monday night.

The Bay Minette Sports Complex was packed with a big crowd when the show kicked off at 9.

The event is sponsored by the Bay Minette Rotary Club.

Mayor Bob Wills says this has been a tradition for the last 40 years.

Several people who attended tell FOX 10 News it’s an amazing event they look forward to every year.

There were no reported issues at the show.

