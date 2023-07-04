Independence Day celebration kicks off early in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - People in Bay Minette were treated to a big fireworks show Monday night.

The Bay Minette Sports Complex was packed with a big crowd when the show kicked off at 9.

The event is sponsored by the Bay Minette Rotary Club.

Mayor Bob Wills says this has been a tradition for the last 40 years.

Several people who attended tell FOX 10 News it’s an amazing event they look forward to every year.

There were no reported issues at the show.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.