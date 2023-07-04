Mobile PD: Burglary suspect dies after officer used Taser during arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A burglary suspect suffered a medical emergency and subsequently died after an officer used a Taser on him during a struggle as he was arrested, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said it that at about 9:46 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to a residential burglary in progress at 5413 Carol Plantation Road, within the Plantation Mobile Home Park.

The officers encountered two male individuals at the scene. While attempting to identify one of the males, he immediately attempted to flee, police said. They said the officers tried to apprehend the suspect, 36-year-old Jawan Dallas, and he physically resisted.

During the struggle, an officer used his Taser to gain compliance from Dallas, police said. The initial deployment of the Taser failed to have any effect on him, police said.

The MPD said Dallas attempted to grab the Taser away from the officer, which led to a brief struggle for control. After a brief struggle, the officer regained control and redeployed the Taser again, allowing the officer to place the suspect into custody, police said.

Police said, following standard protocol, medical personnel were called to the scene to evaluate the suspect’s condition. He experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced decease, police said.

The MPD said it is awaiting several reports as a part of the investigation to assist with determining the exact cause of death.

This incident remains an active investigation, police said.

