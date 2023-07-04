Most showers will exit before fireworks time

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a very humid morning out there on the Gulf Coast with temperatures in the upper 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the 90s this afternoon with “feels like” temps in the triple digits. Make sure you stay hydrated out there today for all your Independence Day plans.

There will be showers/storms around this morning and this afternoon but most of the showers will be gone this evening so there shouldn’t be any issues for the fireworks shows tonight. Rain coverage will be in the 40-60% range the rest of the week with lightning and heavy rain as the main threats. Highs will stay in the low 90s each day this week. In the Tropics, things are quiet for now.

