Police: Four people killed in Philadelphia shooting, suspect in custody

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that two other people were injured. All the victims were male, she said.

A suspect was in custody.

The Philadelphia violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Multiple people were shot and at least eight were taken to hospitals in Philadelphia on Monday night, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told The Associated Press there were “multiple gunshot victims” but said no other information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres told CNN a suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police spokesperson Jasmine Reilly told the network six victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the southwest, killing two people and wounding 28 others.

The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

