New Limit on Twitter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Twitter enabling a new read limit rule and it has some users concerned that lifesaving information could be restricted; along with the intended purpose of restricting data scraping from the social media platform.

The site is now requiring people to log on to view tweets and profiles. It’s a shift in its longtime practice to allow everyone to peruse the chatter on what Elon Musk has frequently touted as the worlds digital town square since buying it in 2022.

The move is said to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

In a Friday tweet, Musk described the new restrictions as a temporary measure that was taken because “we were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!”

Musk has pushed back on what he calls misuse of Twitter data to train popular artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT. They scour reams of information online to generate human-like text, photos, video and other content.

Musk elaborated on the limits Saturday, saying unverified accounts will temporarily be restricted to reading 600 posts per day, while verified accounts will be able to scroll through up to 6,000.

The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets. Thousands of users complained Saturday of not being able to access the site.

Some users worry they might miss life-saving information because of the new tweet limits, like messages from the National Weather Service warning about dangerous weather.

After facing backlash, Musk tweeted that the thresholds would be raised to 800 posts for unverified accounts and 8,000 for verified accounts before later settling on 1,000 and 10,000 tweets, respectively.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.