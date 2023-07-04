Advertise With Us
One arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly person

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man for allegedly exploiting an elderly person by taking their personal belongings.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 8 and through the course of the investigation they identified Jaylun Patrick, 24, as the suspect.

On Monday, July 3, officials said Patrick was taken into custody and charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

