One arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly person

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a man for allegedly exploiting an elderly person by taking their personal belongings.

Authorities said the incident occurred on June 8 and through the course of the investigation they identified Jaylun Patrick, 24, as the suspect.

On Monday, July 3, officials said Patrick was taken into custody and charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.