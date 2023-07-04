Popcorn showers and storm will continue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

An excess of atmospheric moisture will cause our rain chances go way up for our Wednesday. There will be some coastal showers around in the morning and then a line of storms is expected in the afternoon. Rain chances are around 80%. At times the rain will be heavy with frequent lightning. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday should be active as well to wrap up the week. Rain chances will be around 60%, mostly for afternoon storms. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s.

So, if you plan on heading to the beach or taking the boat out the next few days the storms will be the biggest issue. If you can dodge them, you’ll find good conditions otherwise.

Tropics: Nothing brewing to worry about in the next few days.

