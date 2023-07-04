Protecting your pets during Firework shows

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While you’re out celebrating the 4th this evening, officials say it’s important to be mindful of pets.

Officials say loud firework shows can be scary for pets, causing some to run away, making July 5 one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters.

Fireworks shows typically draw large crowds. But watching the display isn’t fun for everyone. The noise is sometimes too loud for pets.

George Majors at the Baldwin County Animal Shelter shares oftentimes, pets get so scared, they run away during fireworks shows. Many pet owners reach out to animal shelters July 5 for help finding them, making the day after this holiday one of the busiest days of the year for animal shelters.

“We also get a lot more calls from other citizens that have dogs show up just randomly in their yard that we have to go and pick up at that time,” said Majors.

With that in mind, Majors shares these tips for pet owners— “One of the biggest things is if you can bring the dog in during fireworks, that would be the best thing to do. If you can’t just make sure that your pet has proper ID on their collar. If you have a microchip make sure all the contact information is up to date.”

Pet Owner Duncan Smith says he keeps his pets close.

“I keep ‘em inside the house and they sit right by us ‘cus they are scared of fireworks and people don’t realize that and they pop ‘em all around the neighborhood,” said Smith.

Majors also suggests contacting your veterinarian for medication to help with your pet’s anxiety, something Gary Garside has done in the past to help his dog.

“Last year we had to give him Children’s Benadryl to help calm him down because they could try to bolt, run, jump. They may think it’s safer outside and then they get out there, and realize it’s even worse out there than it is inside the house,” said Garside.

Garside says he’s also done things to distract his dog.

“We took him for a ride away from town to get him away from fireworks. We just put him in a car, wanted to go for a ride and we took him and drove him on all the country roads away from the fireworks and we turned the music up in the car really loud,” said Garside.

The Baldwin County Animal Shelter also recommends creating a safe space for your dog to hide inside your home.

In light of the busy day tomorrow, the Baldwin County Animal Shelter says they will have all Animal Control Officers on staff working as well as extra staff to help answer phones.

