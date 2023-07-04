Advertise With Us
Hire One

Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested on Dauphin Island Monday, accused of drowning his dog in the Gulf.

Police said the disturbing incident started when the owner took his dog to the water because it had fleas.

Shawn Taulbee, 54, is charged with dog cruelty 1st.

He said he dragged his dog to the east end beach with a makeshift rope around its neck and repeatedly pulled it in and out of the water until it eventually died.

Investigators said it happened near the bird sanctuary. Two witnesses saw it happen and confronted Taulbee then called police. Officers took him into custody shortly after.

Police are now looking into if additional charges will be filed.

According to jail records, Taulbee was released from Metro Monday on a $3,000.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Man arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person
One arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly person
Man arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person
Man arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of...
New Limit on Twitter
Fireworks in Bay Minette
Fireworks in Bay Minette
MPD arrests man in connection to 2 shooting incidents in 2022
MPD arrests man in connection to 2 shooting incidents in 2022