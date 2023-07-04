Advertise With Us
Hire One

United Airlines gets a handle on canceled flights, the CEO outlines how to prevent another meltdown

Air travel for the July 4 holiday weekend was put to the test as a result of severe weather. (CNN, KMGH, WSB, GOOGLE EARTH, WCSC, KABC, JEREMY LEE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Air travelers could breathe a little easier Monday, as a break in stormy weather — and lighter schedules a day before the July 4 holiday — helped airlines keep more flights moving on time.

By late afternoon on the East Coast, about 125 U.S. flights had been canceled and 2,800 were late, according to FlightAware. Those numbers were down from more than 600 cancellations and 7,700 delays on Sunday.

United Airlines, the worst-performing U.S. carrier for more than a week, was on pace for its best day in nearly two weeks, with fewer than 50 cancellations.

United CEO Scott Kirby laid out steps to avoid a repeat of last week, including reducing flights at its hub airport in Newark, New Jersey, and improving its crew-scheduling system. Kirby said over the weekend that United is working with regional authorities to get more gates at the airport but will need to reduce its schedule there to create more of a buffer, especially during thunderstorm season.

Kirby continued to place much of the blame for his airline’s recent struggles on the Federal Aviation Administration, which reduced the number of flights in and out of Newark a week ago. That caused United to cancel flights and left planes and crews stranded out of position.

Nearly 2.7 million people per day have been streaming through airport checkpoints since Thursday, including 2.88 million on Friday, the highest number ever recorded by the Transportation Security Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration expected about 36,500 flights on Monday and fewer than 32,000 Tuesday, then a jump to nearly 50,000 flights Wednesday, when more holiday revelers will return home.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Kayaker has close encounter with shark
Kayaker has close encounter with shark
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Police: Four people killed in Philadelphia shooting, suspect in custody
Man arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person
One arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly person
Man arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person
Man arrested and charged with exploitation of an elderly person
Former NFL player tries to tackle Ted Cruz’s Senate seat
Former NFL player tries to tackle Ted Cruz’s Senate seat