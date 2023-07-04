Advertise With Us
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s where you can see Independence Day fireworks across the region tonight (July 4).

Alabama

  • City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mardi Gras Park Kids Zone and Cooper Riverside Park, fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Prichard Fireworks Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Highpoint Park in Eight Mile
  • Bayou La Batre, 5th Annual Free Family Fun Day, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rolston Park, Coden Belt Road
  • Daphne fireworks display, 9 p.m., Al Trione Sports Complex
  • Fairhope concert and fireworks display, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m, Henry George Park and Fairhope Municipal Pier, fireworks at 9 p.m.
  • Robertsdale fireworks display, 8:30 p.m.
  • Gulf Shores, 9 p.m. , Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier

Florida

  • Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Fireworks, 9 p.m., Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, Gulf Breeze
  • Navarre Beach fireworks display, 9 p.m., Navarre Beach Fishing Pier

Mississippi

  • Pascagoula fireworks display, 8:45 p.m., best viewing along Beach Boulevard
  • Biloxi, 9 p.m., Biloxi Beach, best viewing between the Lighthouse to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

