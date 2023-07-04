Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s where you can see Independence Day fireworks across the region tonight (July 4).

Alabama

City of Mobile 4th of July Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Mardi Gras Park Kids Zone and Cooper Riverside Park, fireworks at 9 p.m.



Prichard Fireworks Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Highpoint Park in Eight Mile



Bayou La Batre, 5th Annual Free Family Fun Day, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rolston Park, Coden Belt Road



Daphne fireworks display, 9 p.m., Al Trione Sports Complex



Fairhope concert and fireworks display, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m, Henry George Park and Fairhope Municipal Pier, fireworks at 9 p.m.



Robertsdale fireworks display, 8:30 p.m.



Gulf Shores, 9 p.m. , Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier



Florida

Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Fourth of July Fireworks, 9 p.m., Pensacola Beach Boardwalk, Gulf Breeze



Navarre Beach fireworks display, 9 p.m., Navarre Beach Fishing Pier



Mississippi

Pascagoula fireworks display, 8:45 p.m., best viewing along Beach Boulevard



Biloxi, 9 p.m., Biloxi Beach, best viewing between the Lighthouse to the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.