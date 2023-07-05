$150,000 bond set for Huntsville man accused of murdering brother on Fort Morgan

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $150,000 for a Huntsville man accused of shooting and killing his brother Monday night, July 3, 2023. Investigators said they were called to a residence on Fort Morgan Road and found the victim dead in the front yard.

Deputies said James Estabrook shot his brother three times in the front yard of the family's vacation rental (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Forty-nine-year-old James Estabrook has been in the Baldwin County Jail since his arrest Monday night. He had his first appearance in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Prosecutors told the judge Estabrook pulled a pistol on his younger brother at the family’s vacation rental and shot him three times. Investigators said the victim, 39-year-old Jason Estabrook and his brother had been arguing throughout the day.

“There wasn’t anything that we could point to in talking to the witnesses that was one big issue,” said Capt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “There was no blow up or anything, but it sounded like they almost got annoyed with each other and you know, one thing led to another.”

Investigators said the brothers spent a lot of time together, sharing the same home in Huntsville. Prior to the shooting, neighbors reported the two fighting and causing a disturbance. According to deputies, the only witnesses to the actual shooting were other family members.

“The family members were right there when all of this occurred and had been with them all throughout the day so, in this case, I hate to say a good witness, but they were able to provide some good details that we needed to make sure we understood what happened,” explained Reid.

Investigators said one of the witnesses was just 11 years old and was James Estabrook’s child. If Estabrook were to make bond, Judge Bill Scully set conditions of his release. James Estabrook would have to wear a GPS ankle monitor and would remain on house arrest at his home in Huntsville, where he’d only be allowed to leave for work.

