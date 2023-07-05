Africatown Community Day happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In celebration of the opening of Clotilda: The Exhibition at Africatown Heritage House, the Africatown Community is hosting a Community Day this Saturday, July 8th from 11 AM to 3 PM. This event will be taking place at the Robert L. Hope Community Center Lawn.

The Africatown Community Day is a free event and is open to the public. There will be a drum call opening ceremony, musical performances, spoken word performances, and dance and ancestral workshops. There will also be face painting, bounce houses, photo booths, food trucks, vendors, and free hot dogs & water.

This event was a collaborative effort with the Mobile County Commission, History Museum of Mobile, Alabama Historical Commission, City of Mobile, descendants and community groups, and many others.

While the community event is free, you will need to purchase tickets to the exhibit. Tickets to Clotilda: The Exhibition at Africatown Heritage House is available at https://clotilda.com/visit-us/. Due to limited space, it is best to get an advanced reservation. Tickets are selling quickly.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

You can find more information on the event and parking here.

