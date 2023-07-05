Bay Minette woman accused of resisting, spitting on officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Minette Police Department arrested a woman on multiple charges Wednesday after they say she spat in officers’ faces while they tried to arrest her on outstanding warrants.

Titecia Tyjean Palmer, 28, of Bay Minette, was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Wednesday morning.

Authorities said officers were called to the 400 block of Anderson Boulevard on a domestic disturbance and found Palmer hiding in a closet under clothing. When police tried to arrest her for outstanding warrants, she physically resisted the officers then spat in three officers faces multiple times, authorities allege.

During the arrest, Palmer was found to be in possession of marijuana, as well, according to police.

Palmer was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, resisting arrest and three charges of second-degree assault with bodily fluids.

