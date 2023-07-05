Advertise With Us
Chatting with Kenny Wayne Shepherd

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blues-rock icon and 5X Grammy-nominated guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd is gearing up to perform at the Saenger Theatre in Mobile on Thursday, July 20th. Kenny is fresh off the release of his latest project ‘Trouble Is...25,’ a top-to-bottom reinterpretation of his seminal album ‘Trouble Is…,’ which struck the match that reignited modern blues upon its release 25 years ago.

Kenny’s latest project, ‘Trouble Is...25,’ showcases his dedication to revisiting and reinterpreting the classic album that revolutionized the modern blues scene, demonstrating the enduring power and honesty of his music. Co-produced once again by Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads), the project stands as a testament to a collection of songs that remain thrilling, empowering, and unflinchingly honest. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished, and also the fact I was just 18 years old when I did it,” he says. “I had an experience with this album that most musicians can only dream about.”

