Dazzling fireworks in Daphne on Independence Day

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Dazzling fireworks lit up the sky in Daphne Tuesday night for their annual Independence Day show.

Thousands came out to Trione Park for the festivities, bringing lawn chairs, blankets, and dropping the tailgate to watch the show.

Beforehand, some kids had sparklers and firecrackers in the parking lot and enjoyed the fun with family.

Many said it was a great show and worth coming back again next year.

