ECSO investigating shooting that left 2 wounded

ESCAMVIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a Tuesday night shooting that left two people wounded.

Deputies responded to the Casino Beach parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired. According to witnesses, two groups of black males were near the Gulfside Pavilion when they got into an altercation during which shots were fired the ESCO said. Two people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, authorities said.

However, investigators with the sheriff’s office said that the victims’ statements were inconsistent with witness accounts.

