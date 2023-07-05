First Peruvian Festival Mobile 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the first Peruvian Festival in Mobile is happening Saturday, July 8.

The festival will have various Peruvian dishes for sale, desserts, drinks, and much more! The event will also include an artistic show with traditional dances from the three regions of Peru: Costa (Coast), Sierra (Highlands), and Selva (jungle).

The First Peruvian Festival will take place at the Fowl River Community Center in Theodore and will start at 12:30 p.m.

There is no entry cost, and everyone is invited to learn more about the country, the culture, music, and cuisine.

The event is organized by Dance with Florcita and Middle Bay Gardens.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.