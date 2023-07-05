Advertise With Us
Hire One

First Peruvian Festival Mobile 2023

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the first Peruvian Festival in Mobile is happening Saturday, July 8.

The festival will have various Peruvian dishes for sale, desserts, drinks, and much more! The event will also include an artistic show with traditional dances from the three regions of Peru: Costa (Coast), Sierra (Highlands), and Selva (jungle).

The First Peruvian Festival will take place at the Fowl River Community Center in Theodore and will start at 12:30 p.m.

There is no entry cost, and everyone is invited to learn more about the country, the culture, music, and cuisine.

The event is organized by Dance with Florcita and Middle Bay Gardens.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Doing Good: All In 2 Finances
Doing Good: All In 2 Finances
Greene & Phillips: Product liability law
Greene & Phillips: Product liability law
Chatting with Kenny Wayne Shepherd
Chatting with Kenny Wayne Shepherd
USA Health: Blood pressure monitoring for new moms
USA Health: Blood pressure monitoring for new moms