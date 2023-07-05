The future is bright for Saraland track star Morgan Davis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Throughout her entire career, Davis has won 56 career events, including 13 state titles. She’s one of the most dominant female track and field athletes in the state and a star in the classroom as well, graduating with a 3.92 GPA. Davis is grateful to be recognized for her hard work on and off the field.

“It was such an honor such a blessing I know I tried to, submit myself, my sophomore year and junior year and didn’t get it so it was so special to win it this year.”

The 5-foot-8 standout stole the show in Gulf Shores back in May, setting two state records and taking home four individual titles, leading her team to a fifth-place finish at the state meet.

She broke the all-classes record with her 20 foot, 8.25 inch long jump, solidifying herself as number two in the nation in that event. Davis also became the first female in the State of Alabama to clear a six-foot high jump which broke a 38-year old record set by another Mobile native, Murphy’s Kelly Gregory.

Her state-title-winning performances in the 100 and 200-meter dash both ranked in the nation’s top 75 this spring and, according to mile split outdoor rankings, Davis is ranked at number one in the nation in the long jump.

After a rewarding high school career, her time at Saraland has come to an end, but she’s thankful for the support system she’s had along the way. From family and friends to coaches and teammates and all the memories made.

“My family is so supportive my mom and my dad they never miss a meet. I also have my stepdad and my stepmom, they’re there too. So it’s so nice to have like two sets of parents. And Saraland has been so supportive of me. I was their first state champion, so they treated me really well and I’m gonna miss this school.”

Davis will continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Kentucky, but before she joins the Wildcats in the fall, she will have had quite the summer.

She competed at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia where she placed 5th in both the long jump and the high jump.

This weekend, she’s headed to Oregon to compete in the USATF U-20 championship. If she places in the top two in her event, she will make the USA U-20 team, which travels to Puerto Rico in August to compete against other countries for a world championship.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.