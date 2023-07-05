Gulf Coast Card Show 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Card Show is the Gulf Coast’s event of the year and is the place you should be as collectors, dealers, distributors, manufacturers, breakers, licensors, and everyone else in the collectibles industry, all participating in the world’s most spectacular sports and entertainment collectibles show. Nathan Carraway from Big Hit Sportscards joined us on Studio10 to preview the big event. Joe and Nathan also break a pack of socccer cards live on the air!

What’s The Goal Of The Gulf Coast Card Show?

-Create A Strong Tradition Based In 100+ Years Of The Hobby

-Have The Largest Roster Of Dealers Of Vintage, Modern, And Ultra-Modern Sports Cards And TCGs

-Have The Largest Trading Card Gaming Tournaments In The Region

-Bring You The Biggest Selection Of Sports And TCGs All Under One Roof At A Time

Gulf Coast Card Show

Saturday, July 8th, 2023 (9am-6pm)

FREE ENTRY

Daphne Civic Center

2603 US-98 Daphne, AL 36526

https://gulfcoastcardshow.com/

Big Hit Sportscards

https://big-hit-sportscards.business.site/

https://www.facebook.com/bighitsportscards/

