Hundreds kick off Red White and Blues week at Breakfast with the Blues

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -The sounds of the Blue Angels high above Pensacola Beach means Red White and Blues week is officially underway.

Blues fans packed the beach for the annual Breakfast with the Blues hoping to get an up-close look at this year’s blue angels before the big crowds later this week.

“The idea of coming out here and watching them with not as big a crowd means we can watch everything,” said Lonnie Stockwell.

The Blues spent about two hours mostly circling the beach and marking coordinates ahead of this week’s show. Those who made the early morning trip still got to see some of their favorite moves.

“I love seeing them at the beach, I’ve always been like a five-year-old little kid and I get excited every time the Blues fly. I always want to be out here,” said Paola King.

For some people like Lonnie Stockwell, Breakfast with Blues kicks off a weeklong family tradition.

“We’ve been coming for a long time,” added Stockwell. “We do the breakfast, and we do all the shows, we’ll do three of them here and down the way here we’ll get in the water and watch them.”

No matter how many times he sees the Blue Angels fly, Stockwell says it never gets old. He and other beachgoers say they hope everyone gets to see the show for themselves this week.

“It’s one of those things that gets your blood pumping,” said Stockwell. “You’ve got an opportunity to watch some of the best in the country and they’re based right here in the country.”

“It’s the greatest show you’ve ever seen probably,” said Steve Wallace.

The Blue Angels will practice at Pensacola Beach at 2:00 tomorrow. On Friday the Blues will have their dress rehearsal which also starts at 2:00 with civilian acts taking flight at noon. Then on Saturday the big Pensacola Beach show starts at noon with the Blues flying one more time at 2:00.

