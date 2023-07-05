Mobile City Council meeting adjourns abruptly Wednesday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s city council meeting ended without a vote on anything Wednesday. After three members abstained from voting to approve the agenda.

Councilmen Cory Penn, William Carroll, and Council President C.J. Small all abstained. Leaving the council three votes short of the five needed to proceed with the meeting.

Items on the agenda today included the construction of the stadium at Williamson High School.

A new lease for the property where the stadium will be built was supposed to be discussed today.

The city council was also expected to propose spending more than 3 million dollars on site improvements for Bienville Square, including the fountain.

As you may recall, the fountain was taken down and shipped off almost a year ago for refurbishing.

Councilman Ben Reynolds says this has never happened before.

“I had no idea that this was a possibility. I haven’t had any discussion with anyone about it. It wasn’t brought up in our pre-council meeting that we have every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. So, it came as a surprise to all of us,” Reynolds said.

FOX10 is awaiting a statement to why this happened. It’s unknown when the items on the agenda will be discussed.

