Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile City Council meeting adjourns abruptly Wednesday morning

Mobile’s city council meeting ended without a vote on anything Wednesday. After three members abstained from voting to approve the agenda.
File: Mobile's City Council
File: Mobile's City Council(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s city council meeting ended without a vote on anything Wednesday. After three members abstained from voting to approve the agenda.

Councilmen Cory Penn, William Carroll, and Council President C.J. Small all abstained. Leaving the council three votes short of the five needed to proceed with the meeting.

Items on the agenda today included the construction of the stadium at Williamson High School.

A new lease for the property where the stadium will be built was supposed to be discussed today.

The city council was also expected to propose spending more than 3 million dollars on site improvements for Bienville Square, including the fountain.

As you may recall, the fountain was taken down and shipped off almost a year ago for refurbishing.

Councilman Ben Reynolds says this has never happened before.

“I had no idea that this was a possibility. I haven’t had any discussion with anyone about it. It wasn’t brought up in our pre-council meeting that we have every Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. So, it came as a surprise to all of us,” Reynolds said.

FOX10 is awaiting a statement to why this happened. It’s unknown when the items on the agenda will be discussed.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Shawn Taulbee
Theodore man allegedly drowns dog in Gulf because of fleas
Titecia Tyjean Palmer
Bay Minette woman accused of resisting, spitting on officers
The Blues spent about two hours mostly circling the beach and marking coordinates ahead of this...
Hundreds kick off Red White and Blues week at Breakfast with the Blues
Breakfast With the Blues
Breakfast With the Blues