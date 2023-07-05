Mobile County SO asks public’s help in finding missing man

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old man who they say may have a condition that might impair his judgment.

Brandon Torney was last seen on around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the area of Driskell Loop Road in Wilmer, according to authorities.

Torney is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has blue eyes and blond or strawberry blond hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and black boots.

Authorities said Torney may be traveling in a 2016 Red Hyundai Sonata with Arizona license plate BVM6474 and may be heading to Arizona.

Anyone with information on Brandon Torney’s whereabouts is asked to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or call 911.

