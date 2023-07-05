MPD investigating shooting at Dairy Queen off Springhill

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating an early morning shooting on Wednesday, July 5 at a Dairy Queen located at 3213 Springhill Avenue.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 2:45 a.m. and discovered a female victim was struck by gunfire while leaving a nearby club, according to authorities.

Police said a male victim was also struck in the Dairy Queen parking lot and both victims went to the hospital by personal vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

An unoccupied vehicle was also struck during the incident and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

