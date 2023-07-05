Advertise With Us
Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

