Prichard nonprofit calls for more action against Prichard Water Works

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Days after a lawsuit was filed against the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, people in the area are calling for more action.

On Monday, a nonprofit organization made up of people who live in Prichard wrote an open letter to Prichard Mayor Jimmy Gardner and several others, including the head of state environmental management.

Citing the bond default lawsuit filed by a bank against the utility, the letter calls for water board members to be fired.

“I just don’t know at this point why our city leadership has not taken a more active approach to getting this board, one, under control, and then, two, to try to get resources into this city,” Carletta Davis, president of the nonprofit. “Right now, it’s dysfunctioning. And also, our concern is that it is allowing contaminants to come into our water.”

After the lawsuit was filed, Synovus Bank asked a judge to place the water system under the control of a receiver. Water customers are very concerned their bills could climb even higher. A hearing for the case is scheduled for next Thursday, July 13.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit is urging citizens to attend the Prichard City Council meeting this Thursday, July 6, at 4:30 p.m. The group hoping the council will address its letter.

