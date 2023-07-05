Advertise With Us
Rain chances, but no significant threat of severe weather

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today marks the beginning of a prolonged period of relatively unsettled weather on the Gulf Coast. The chances of rain today are approximately 60%, with the highest coverage expected in the early afternoon. Some of today’s storms may be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. However, there is no significant threat of severe weather. These will simply be your typical summertime downpours.

Daytime highs will continue on the warmer side, with temperatures maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, but easily feeling like the triple digits.

Rip current risks remain low and will stay that way into the weekend. As always - know what beach you are located on, and where the closest lifeguard stand is. The tropics are quiet for the next 7 days.

Looking ahead, this pattern is likely to persist in the coming days, with no end to the summer storm chances in sight for at least the next 10 days. In summary, make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be out and about in the coming days!

Have a great day!

