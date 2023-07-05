Advertise With Us
Showers and storms fizzle out this evening

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

An excess of atmospheric moisture will keep our rain chances up for our Thursday. The morning will be humid and quiet with lows in the mid 70s. The day will heat up into the low 90s by lunchtime and then the typical pop-up showers and storms will start bubbling up. Coverage will be 50-60%. As always, these afternoon storms can be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday should be active as well to wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Rain chances will be around 60%, mostly for afternoon storms. Highs will continue to be in the low 90s. In other words, very typical July weather.

So, if you plan on heading to the beach or taking the boat out the next few days the storms will be the biggest issue. If you can dodge them, you’ll find good conditions otherwise.

Tropics: Nothing brewing to worry about in the next few days.

