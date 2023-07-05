Summer weather pattern settles in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today marks the beginning of a prolonged period of relatively unsettled weather on the Gulf Coast. The chances of rain today are approximately 60%, with the highest coverage expected in the early afternoon. Some of today’s storms may be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rainfall. However, there is no significant threat of severe weather. These will simply be your typical summertime downpours. Looking ahead, this pattern is likely to persist in the coming days, with no end to the summer storm chances in sight for at least the next 10 days. In summary, make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be out and about in the coming days!

LOOKING AHEAD:

The unsettled pattern of afternoon and evening storms is expected to continue into the weekend, with rain chances hovering around 60%. This is due to a relatively unchanging upper-level pattern that generally favors thunderstorms. We may see a few waves in the upper-level pattern that enhance our rain chances at times. While we’re not expecting a total washout in the coming days, these typical summertime storms will be likely as we head into next week. As for temperatures, they will likely remain in the low 90s in the afternoons, with heat index values near 100.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk remains low in the coming days, but there is always a possibility that the risk may be higher in local areas. It’s crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe!

