Theodore fatal Taser incident ‘never should have went down there,’ trailer park manager says

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man who died after police used a Taser gun against him and the manager of the trailer park where the weekend incident occurred disputed the official account of what happened.

The Mobile Police Department reported on Tuesday that officers responded Sunday evening to a residential burglary in progress at Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road. According to the department, officers chased a suspect who tried to flee and used a Taser to subdue him. But authorities said the Taser had no impact on the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jawan Dallas, and that he tried to grab the stun gun.

That is when an officer deployed the Taser again, incapacitating him, according to police. He later died in a hospital.

But Terri Hathaway, who has managed the trailer park for nine years, told FOX10 News on Wednesday that the police call came from a different home.

“There was not a burglary,” she said. “They were only making a report of a man at the gate.”

Hathaway said police were on their way to respond to the complaint and saw three people coming from a different trailer. She said she does not believe any of them were at the home where the police call came from.

She said she saw a man and two women run through her yard.

“We could hear, ‘Stop resisting.’ And we also heard, ‘Stop. Help. Please. Help. Stop,’” she said. “So we figured that it was him that was calling for help. I don’t know. But all I do know is that should have never went down there. That was not the original call.”

Several other residents offered similar accounts to FOX10 News.

Sgt. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said the department will have no further comment beyond a news release issued Tuesday, two days after the incident. She did say the officers involved began administrative leave Wednesday following two scheduled days off.

Frazier reiterated that police are waiting for several reports to determine the exact cause of death.

Dallas’ family has hired civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who pointed to eyewitnesses who he said saw Dallas in his car 100 yards away from the trailer where the call came from. He said in a statement that Dallas grabbed his chest after getting hit immediately with a Taser prong the second he stepped out of the vehicle.

Dallas fell to the ground and then the officer fired a second Taser shot while he was on the ground, according to Daniels.

“Jawan Dallas wasn’t even near the scene but these officers decided that he was a suspect and tazed him until he died,” he said in the statement. “This isn’t speculation. This is an eye-witness statement and if the Mobile Police Department wants to dispute they need to release the body cam video.”

The statement added: “Jawan Dallas wasn’t a threat and shouldn’t have even been a suspect. But they killed him anyway.”

FOX10 News also requested the body cam video. The Mobile Police Department has a longstanding policy of not making body cam videos public, and Frazier told FOX10 News it would not do so in this case, either.

Hathaway recalled a chaotic scene on Sunday.

“I heard ambulance, fire trucks, ‘Man down,’” she said. “And then, it was – it was a mess. It was just a mess.”

Court records show Dallas has a long arrest record, with convictions on drug charges and offenses ranging from fleeing and eluding to providing false information.

“People know him,” Hathaway said. “But I never, no. I never seen him. Has he been in here? I’ve been told he has. But I don’t know him. I don’t know the man.”

