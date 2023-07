USA Health: Blood pressure monitoring for new moms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Vicki Curtis, MSN, RN, RNC-OB, joined Chelsey on Studio10 to cover an important topic- monitoring blood pressure for new moms. Vicki Curtis says new moms are often at risk for serious — and sometimes life-threatening — complications after childbirth, including high blood pressure.

USA Healthy has a new home monitoring blood pressure program for mothers who recently delivered being initiated at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

To learn more, watch the clip above or visit USA Health online.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.