On Your Side: Keeping teens safe on the road during the “100 deadliest days”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Danielle Hayward’s two boys will be getting their driver’s licenses in the middle of what AAA calls the “100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers”. The days between Memorial Day and Labor Day see an increase in teen traffic accidents with school being out for summer. To try to keep her kids safe, Hayward signed them up for driving school.

“I want to feel good as a parent knowing that I’ve done everything I can for them so that they have the best chance possible to not end up in a wreck dead or killing someone,” Hayward said.

Driving schools are typically busy this time of year teaching teens the rules of the road.

“As a mother, as an instructor I believe that it’s important that they get a lot of time behind the wheel driving, because it’s the time there’s different scenarios out there when they’re driving,” Linda Ayers with the Alabama Driving Academy said.

For teens, the number one recommendation is staying off the cell phone while driving. A recent report found 44% of distracted driving accidents including a teenager resulted in a teen fatality. The victims were between the ages of 15 and 19 years old. AAA says parents need to talk to their teens about the rules and responsibilities with driving and to set an example when their kids are in the car.

“The teens learn their driving habits and behaviors from the parents whether the parents like it or not, whether they realize it or not and so you need to be aware of that and they start learning at a very early age,” Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama said.

Ingram also says teens shouldn’t have multiple passengers in their vehicle at one time. That can be distracting and dangerous.

Instead of the 50 hours of experience behind the wheel, Ingram recommends parents spend at least 100 with their teens just to make sure they are prepared to take the roads by themselves.

