AJ McCarron partners with first responders ahead of annual football camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hometown hero, AJ McCarron, will be hosting his annual football camp right here in Mobile this weekend and he helped the kids get ready in a big way.

The former Alabama quarterback partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors and Mobile first responders to surprise 20 children with a $2,000 shopping spree.

The event kicked off Mccarron’s annual football camp, which will be held at Mobile Christian school’s Harrison field on Saturday.

Each kid was given a $100 gift card to spend on whatever they like. Mobile police and firemen helped each one decide what to buy. From clothes and shoes to the best sports gear, they filled their buggies with their items of choice.

McCarron took time to take some photos and sign some autographs, because for him it’s all about giving back to the community that built him.

“To be able to give back and include the people I view as heroes to start off this whole process with this little shopping spree, and then the camp on Saturday is always just awesome and a ton of kids.”

This is the third year that Academy Sports + Outdoors and the former Alabama star have partnered on this donation event. The shopping-spree winners were picked at random from the 750 registered campers.

This year’s camp will be his eighth free football event in his hometown, where he was an all-state selection in football and baseball at St. Paul’s Episcopal School. McCarron is happy to be back in the port city and do something special like this, right here at home.

“Growing up on the Parkway and seeing tough times.. Our parents raised us during those times, and then to be able to be blessed enough to do this for other kids and people that were in our position back in the day. Mom really instilled that in me to give back and help people, especially in my city. I love the city of Mobile and everybody here. Just very proud to be from here.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.