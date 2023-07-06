Blue Angels gear up for Pensacola Beach air show

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -The weather brought an early end to Blue Angels practice. While they’re hoping for better weather this weekend the Blues pilots say they have plans in place just in case.

“We have to be able to see horizontally if you will,” said Commanding Officer Commander Alex Armatas. What we can adjust is how high we get so based on the cloud layers and how high those are we have a couple different shows that will get us down to lower altitudes so we can stay out of the weather.”

Learning the different shows is part of a grueling training schedule for the Blues that started two days after last season ended. But it’s also made for an exciting first season for Commanding Officer Commander Alex Armatas.

“It’s an incredible opportunity and I’m extremely lucky to be here,” said Armatas. “It’s been an incredible experience and I’m excited to keep going.”

Next up for Commander Armatas is his first show above Pensacola Beach. A place that goes hand in hand with the Blue Angels.

“Everyone on this team sees that beach ball every week when we come home,” said Armatas. “We see that water tower, we see Pensacola Beach when we fly home from other show sites so to put on an air show out there is extremely exciting.”

The Blues say they’re excited to be back in front of the home crowd for the first time this season. Commander Armatas says he hopes fans not only enjoy the show, but he hopes to inspire the next generation of Navy aviators.

“This teamwork, the performance you see out of this team is not unique to the Blue Angels,” said Armatas. “This is the kind of teamwork and professionalism and talent that you’re going to find all over the Navy and Marine Corps.

The Blues are scheduled to fly above Pensacola Beach Friday at 2:00 for their dress rehearsal. The civilian acts will start flying Friday morning around 10:30.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.