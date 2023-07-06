Advertise With Us
LIVE: Family of man who died after confrontation with Mobile police holds press conference

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a man who died during a confrontation with Mobile police are speaking out this morning.

They plan to hold a news conference at 10 a.m., and FOX10 News will be there.

Right now Mobile police are not commenting. But we talked to two people who said they witnessed it all. The couple tells FOX10 they called to report a burglary and claim one of the officers who responded used excessive force on 36-year-old Jawan Dallas. Dallas died after police say he was stunned twice with a Taser gun.

The couple, who doesn’t want to be identified, said they reported a suspicious man outside their gate at the Plantation Mobile Home Park, but they say Dallas had nothing to do with it.

According to police, when officers arrived at the mobile home park they saw Dallas and another man and Dallas tried to run away. Investigators say Dallas resisted arrest which led to the officer using his Taser.

But the couple, who didn’t want to show their faces, said they saw the officer hitting Dallas over and over again.

We reached out to get a comment from Mobile police on these allegations, so far there’s been no response. We asked for the body camera video, but they aren’t releasing it, which has long been their policy.

The officers involved are on administrative leave, which is standard. Police say they’re waiting for several reports to determine Dallas’ exact cause of death.

RELATED: Theodore fatal Taser incident ‘never should have went down there,’ trailer park manager says

