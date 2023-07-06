Advertise With Us
Fun July at Fairhope Brewing Company

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy July at Fairhope Brewing Company. They joined us on Studio10 to talk about some of their upcoming events and new brews.

Here are a few of their events coming up:

July 8, 7:00-9:30pm

Join us for the Gulf Coast’s premier Skynyrd tribute band. These guys are the real deal! No cover, and we’ll have Tin Tin’s Rock N Roll Food Truck on site.

July 15, 3:00pm

Join us for our annual Mardi Gras in July celebration! Three bands , two food trucks, and more than 20 beers on tap.

Live Trivia every Thursday at 6:45pm.

fairhopebrewing.com

