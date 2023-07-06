Advertise With Us
Happy Hour Cocktail Crawl with Taste of Fairhope Food Tour

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Taste of Fairhope Food Tour is excited to host their Happy Hour Cocktail Crawl on Friday’s through Labor Day at 4 p.m. The tour lasts two hours and includes 4 stops with stories of Fairhope’s history. Stops include: Monkey Bar Fairhope, Pearl, Sean’s Prime Dining, and Fairhope Chocolate.

All food, drinks, tax, and gratuity is included in the price.

Visit their website for more information.

