Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind her. CNN, Nikki Kundanmal/TikTok, "The Birds"/Universal Pictures, Brittany Bronson/TikTok, UCF
By Jeanne Moos and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young woman recently got the shock of a lifetime while peacefully strumming her guitar at home.

It was a hawk sneaking up on her and her dog and making for a chaotic moment that turned into a viral video.

Watch the video like a hawk, because the hawk on the railing is going to sneak up behind Nikki Kundanmal.

She may be “contemplating giving up guitar,” but the hawk is contemplating dropping in for a snack.

Kundanmal may be blissfully unaware, but her feisty little dog Khushi started going nuts to warn her about the hawk.

“Khush hey! Uh uh, no barking! No barking! Uh uh, hey,” she says.

She notes she “yells out for her roommate who moved out months ago” as her energy drink spills onto her laptop. But the energy in the room only intensifies.

The hawk is screeching, the bowl is flying and then silence reigned. The bird flew the coop.

Commenters called this little TikTok video “a cinematic masterpiece.” Maybe it wasn’t Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” but it left viewers in suspense.

Nikki declined to do an interview, telling CNN “I’ve been very overwhelmed,” but “everything is good here.”

It sure made a hero out of little Khushi, who got off his tushy to defend mom.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

A Southwest flight from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland due to an alleged bomb threat.
Southwest Airlines flight diverted after attendant, passengers receive bomb threat
District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
Watch Live: District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
District 6 Special Election Candidate Forum
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 returned home the next day, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his...
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP-led states