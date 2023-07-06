Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a bit of motivation in your life, Dr. Stacie Stephenson says she has a book that can help.

Glow is a follow up to her bestselling hardcover book, Vibrant. Dr. Stephenson, a health and wellness author, says Glow: 90 Days to Create Your Vibrant Life from Within is a transformational daily guide featuring meditations, inspirations, and motivations for living a more vibrant life.

“I was inspired to write this book because I heard time and time from women - they want transformation, but they don’t know where to start or they felt overwhelmed by making big changes,” Dr. Stephenson said. “So, we laid It all out in small and manageable Incremental daily exercises that can become habits. By breaking this plan down into daily Intentions with weekly themes - we give the structure people want and need to change their life.”

Dr. Stephenson recommends reserving 15-30 minutes twice a day for yourself to meditate and journal. She says this is a crucial step to Glow.

“There’s a lot of advice out there telling people to meditate, but few tell you how to meditate,” Dr. Stephenson said. “No one tells you when to fit it into your real life. So, we made it simple for people. “We build in specific exercises and strategies - like meditation and mantras, once in the morning and once in the afternoon. This helps make big changes happen incrementally by building them into your routine.”

She says readers will look at health in a whole new way once they finish the book.

“It’s about Connecting with people who support you, giving to others, accessing your creativity, spending time in nature, and learning how to nurture yourself and others,” Dr. Stephenson said. “These are the keys to a deeper inner health -- to true glow.”

Glow can be purchased at all major retailers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

For more information on the book, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.