iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media’s Randy Kennedy gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

BLUE ANGELS PENSACOLA BEACH AIR SHOW- Thurs 2pm (Blue Angels practice show), Fri 11am (full show dress rehearsal), Sat 11am Air Show, Pensacola Beach

Pensacola’s hometown heroes will be front and center at the 2023 Pensacola Beach Air Show, hosted by the Santa Rosa Island Authority. In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of world-class aerobatic performers, as well as interactive exhibits, military recruitment stations, and a Blues Beachside Bazaar vendor market on the ground. CLICK HERE FOR AIR SHOW INFO

For safety tips, traffic info, etc, CLICK HERE

GIRLS WITH GUITARS- Thurs 5pm Opener, Show at 6pm, Flora-Bama Tent Stage, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

A night of Great Music for a Great Cause! Girls with Guitars will feature Kylie Morgan, Kassi Ashton and Tigirlily Gold. Opener: 5:00 PM - Jenna McClelland. All proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. PLUS each ticket purchased will come with an exclusive St. Jude Girls with Guitars t-shirt! CLICK HERE AFRICATOWN COMMUNITY DAY- Sat 11am-3pm, Robert L. Hope Community Center

This is a free community event, with music, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses and performances.

Advanced reservation needed to view Clotilda: The Exhibition at theAfricatown Heritage House. CLICK HERE

CREEPY CRITTERS- Sat 2pm-3pm, Tensaw Theater, 5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, Spanish Fort Causeway

Insects and spiders and snakes, OH MY! Join Meaher State Park’s naturalist as we discuss some of the creepy critters that can be found in the area! We will be dispelling some common misconceptions about them as well as learning about their importance in our environment. CLICK HERE

FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK - Fri 6pm-8pm, various venues, Downtown Fairhope

Enjoy the sights and sounds of local artists at Downtown Fairhope shops during the First Friday Art Walk July 7th! In celebration of the Fourth of July holiday, hot dogs and sno-cones will be served outside at the Eastern Shore Art Center! Live music inside by Trio Con Brio. CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.