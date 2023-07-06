Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer Travel Picks

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer travel season is officially upon us, and if you are still looking for a wonderful place to go, or if you have already picked out your vacation spot, and need some advice on what to do when you get there, Travel Expert Laura Begley Bloom joined us on Studio10 to talk about it.

Laura gave her recommendations for visiting St. Lucia, finding experiences through GoCity, booking last-minute trips through Motel 6, and saving money while using Chase Travel.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life
Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life
StretchLab Mobile demonstrates assisted stretches
StretchLab Mobile demonstrates assisted stretches
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Happy Hour Cocktail Crawl with Taste of Fairhope Food Tour
Happy Hour Cocktail Crawl with Taste of Fairhope Food Tour