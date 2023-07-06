Mobile City Council members release statement following abrupt end to Wednesday’s meeting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lots of people are still confused about the handling of a Mobile City Council meeting that didn’t happen because three members refused to approve the agenda. Which meant the city council meeting had to come to an abrupt end.

Councilmen William Carroll, Cory Penn, and Council President C.J. Small released a statement about why they abstained.

In a statement sent to FOX10 News, Wednesday night it reads:

“Council President Small, councilmembers Carroll, and Penn dissent on agenda items pertaining to the city of Mobile’s sale of Ladd-Peebles stadium to the board of school commissioners of Mobile County in its present form.

They hold the view that the existing lease agreement fails to garner adequate support to preserve the community’s cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium’s economic significance.”

People who attended and watched Wednesday’s meeting are still trying to make sense of it. And even after reading the statement, they don’t understand why it happened.

“You held off on a meeting with a regular schedule because of an agreement that weeks ago you already signed. That doesn’t make any sense,” Reggie Hill said.

“Had they taken that approach in the initial beginning, we probably wouldn’t be here today. But it is good to see that after four long hard weeks of protesting and petitioning to our elected representatives, they actually heard,” Tim Hollis said.

“It’s really disrespectful to the taxpayers because they got paid for a meeting that wasn’t even five minutes. We just want to know. To be honest with us. To be transparent. The transparency is very poor,” James Jackson said.

And now they’re wondering what’s next.

“I hope that we see a council act with a new heart. I hope they actually start taking considerations and opinions of citizens well before it’s in the final hour,” Hollis said.

According to the city website, the council members all get paid $300 for each regular and special meeting. So, they will be compensated for yesterday’s meeting.

Councilman Ben Reynolds says this week’s agenda will carry over into next week’s agenda. At this point, we’re told next week’s meeting is expected to be business as usual.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.