Mobile Police investigating 3 assaults from June 3

(WCAX)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating three assault situations from Monday, July 3.

The first occurred at 12:30 a.m. when police said they responded to Ascension Providence Hospital and discovered a victim who arrived by personal vehicle with a non-life-threatening gun shot wound.

Investigators said the man was shot while walking down Emogene Street and an unknown subject drove him to the hospital.

The second occurred at 5:55 a.m. when officers responded to Springdale Inn and Suites at 70 Springdale Boulevard in reference to a shooting, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim had been shot at a different hotel when he entered a room without permission and the occupants shot him.

The third occurred at 1:04 p.m. at the 1000 block of Toulmin Avenue when officers said a known male subject assaulted a 15-year-old during an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening and the subject fled the scene, according to MPD.

Police said all three incidents are actively being investigated.

