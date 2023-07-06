Police investigating two incidents on July 4th

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings that occurred on July 4.

The first incident occurred at 8:00 a.m. when officers responded to the McDonald’s at 3116 Dauphin Island Parkway and discovered the victim had been struck multiple times by a wooden object during an argument, according to authorities.

Tracey Bowie (Mobile County Metro Jail)

Police said the suspect fled but was later apprehended.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and Tracey Bowie, 60, was arrested as the suspect, according to MPD.

The second incident was at 12:05 p.m. when officers said they responded to Montlimar Apartments in reference to shots fired.

Investigators said they discovered the victims residence had been struck by gunfire, but nobody was injured.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.