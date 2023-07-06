Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Rouses Smokehouse Burger

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 Rouses Smokehouse Burgers (of your choice)
  • 2 teaspoons or more of Rouses Creole Seasoning
  • 1 jar of Rouses BBQ Sauce of your choosing (Memphis, Kansas City, Texas, South Carolina or Kentucky flavor; 2-4 tablespoons per burger or to taste)
  • 2-4 hamburger buns
  • Toppings of your choice

STEPS:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Place burgers on heated grill and cook for 5 minutes on each side.

3. Sprinkle Creole seasoning on top of each burger and apply BBQ sauce; cook for another 5 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF as measured by a meat thermometer. Apply more BBQ sauce on the other side after you flip the burgers over.

4. Place cooked burgers on buns and garnish with your favorite toppings.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life
Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life
StretchLab Mobile demonstrates assisted stretches
StretchLab Mobile demonstrates assisted stretches
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer Travel Picks
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer Travel Picks