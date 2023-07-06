Recipe: Rouses Smokehouse Burger

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

4 Rouses Smokehouse Burgers (of your choice)

2 teaspoons or more of Rouses Creole Seasoning

1 jar of Rouses BBQ Sauce of your choosing (Memphis, Kansas City, Texas, South Carolina or Kentucky flavor; 2-4 tablespoons per burger or to taste)

2-4 hamburger buns

Toppings of your choice

STEPS:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high.

2. Place burgers on heated grill and cook for 5 minutes on each side.

3. Sprinkle Creole seasoning on top of each burger and apply BBQ sauce; cook for another 5 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF as measured by a meat thermometer. Apply more BBQ sauce on the other side after you flip the burgers over.

4. Place cooked burgers on buns and garnish with your favorite toppings.

