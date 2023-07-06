Recipe: Rouses Smokehouse Burger
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 Rouses Smokehouse Burgers (of your choice)
- 2 teaspoons or more of Rouses Creole Seasoning
- 1 jar of Rouses BBQ Sauce of your choosing (Memphis, Kansas City, Texas, South Carolina or Kentucky flavor; 2-4 tablespoons per burger or to taste)
- 2-4 hamburger buns
- Toppings of your choice
STEPS:
1. Preheat grill to medium-high.
2. Place burgers on heated grill and cook for 5 minutes on each side.
3. Sprinkle Creole seasoning on top of each burger and apply BBQ sauce; cook for another 5 minutes on each side, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF as measured by a meat thermometer. Apply more BBQ sauce on the other side after you flip the burgers over.
4. Place cooked burgers on buns and garnish with your favorite toppings.
