Semmes man arrested hours after Mobile bank robbery now facing federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man accused of robbing a bank and a supermarket last week now faces federal charges.

Lawrence Peterson, 61, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday on charges of bank robbery, interfering with interstate commerce and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement authorities arrested Peterson on June 29 at the Foosackly’s restaurant in Semmes hours after a gunman held up the Trustmark Bank on Dauphin Street near Interstate 65. Peterson confessed to the holdup as Mobile police led him from headquarters to an SUV to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.

“I messed up,” he said at the time.

An affidavit sworn out by a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy assigned to an FBI task force states that Peterson admitted to the bank robbery but would not confess to a robbery that occurred two days earlier at the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road North.

Surveillance video shows a robber and the note he passed at the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road North on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. Prosecutors allege the robber was Lawrence Peterson. (U.S. District Court)

According to the affidavit, Peterson got $200 during the supermarket holdup and another $2,134 during the bank robbery. He told police where the money and his gun were inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Although the defendant did not accept responsibility for the grocery store robbery – even after investigators showed him surveillance photos – the task force agent noted similarities between that stickup and the bank robbery.

In both cases, the robber wore a reflective traffic vest and some type of face covering. In each case, the robber handed an employee a short note demanding cash and pulled a small handgun from a pouch. And in both cases, the robber arrived in a red vehicle.

Peterson has four prior convictions that make it illegal for him to possess a firearm – third-degree robbery, third-degree burglary, and second-degree receiving stolen property.

