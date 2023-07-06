Advertise With Us
Hire One

Semmes man arrested hours after Mobile bank robbery now facing federal charges

Surveillance video from the Trustmark Bank branch on Dauphin Street shows a robber and a note...
Surveillance video from the Trustmark Bank branch on Dauphin Street shows a robber and a note hie passed on Thursday, June 29, in Mobile, Alabama. Prosecutors allege the robber is Lawrence Peterson.(U.S. District Court)
By Brendan Kirby
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man accused of robbing a bank and a supermarket last week now faces federal charges.

Lawrence Peterson, 61, is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday on charges of bank robbery, interfering with interstate commerce and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement authorities arrested Peterson on June 29 at the Foosackly’s restaurant in Semmes hours after a gunman held up the Trustmark Bank on Dauphin Street near Interstate 65. Peterson confessed to the holdup as Mobile police led him from headquarters to an SUV to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.

“I messed up,” he said at the time.

An affidavit sworn out by a Mobile County sheriff’s deputy assigned to an FBI task force states that Peterson admitted to the bank robbery but would not confess to a robbery that occurred two days earlier at the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road North.

Surveillance video shows a robber and the note he passed at the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road...
Surveillance video shows a robber and the note he passed at the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road North on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. Prosecutors allege the robber was Lawrence Peterson.(U.S. District Court)

According to the affidavit, Peterson got $200 during the supermarket holdup and another $2,134 during the bank robbery. He told police where the money and his gun were inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Although the defendant did not accept responsibility for the grocery store robbery – even after investigators showed him surveillance photos – the task force agent noted similarities between that stickup and the bank robbery.

In both cases, the robber wore a reflective traffic vest and some type of face covering. In each case, the robber handed an employee a short note demanding cash and pulled a small handgun from a pouch. And in both cases, the robber arrived in a red vehicle.

Peterson has four prior convictions that make it illegal for him to possess a firearm – third-degree robbery, third-degree burglary, and second-degree receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being stunned
Former Elberta campground worker accused of sex crimes in Madison County
Former foster parent arrested in Baldwin County on child sex abuse charges from Huntsville
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Former Elberta campground worker accused of sex crimes in Madison County
Former Elberta campground worker accused of sex crimes in Madison County