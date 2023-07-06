Stapleton family loses all in holiday house fire

STAPLETON, Ala. (WALA) - A Stapleton family lost everything in a house fire over the holiday weekend. The family of three were able to get out unhurt along with the family’s dog but it’s feared two cats didn’t make it out. The mother, father and their adult, paraplegic son are now without a home while they try to pick up the pieces.

It was just before 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023 when Josh Ozley woke from his sleep to the sound of yelling and his mother giving their address over the phone. Within moments, reality set in as he and his family quickly got out of the home. Ozley felt helpless as he did the only thing he could and shot video of his home burning with his phone from his wheelchair.

“Thirty-two, thirty-three years old and supposed to be the prime of my life and I was so helpless, to where I just had to make sure that I was safe,” Ozley recalled. “To that point, I mean firemen couldn’t let me in. My parents, they couldn’t allow me back in and it was just…it was a very helpless feeling.”

The fire, which public safety officials believe started in the garage spread quickly. Stapleton volunteer firefighters and other responding agencies poured water to the flames but weren’t able to keep them down.

Early morning fire destroy9s Stapleton home and everything inside (Hal Scheurich)

“The fire, it appears started in the garage and then spread through the attic to the rest of the house and it spread really quickly,” said Chaplain for the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department, Brent Pugh. “Fire actually doubles in size every minute, so it spreads really, really fast. We don’t have any confirmation on what started the fire right now. That will come at a later date.”

Folks in the Stapleton community have been showing their support for the Ozleys by dropping clothes and personal hygiene items off at the fire station on Highway 31. Ozley said his family still hasn’t fully grasped what’s happened, but the support means a great deal.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate everything everyone has already done, and I know that there’s still a long process ahead, but yes sir. So far, the community has stepped forward in an outstanding manner,” Ozley said.

The loss of everything he owns has been difficult to swallow but what’s been truly heartbreaking for Josh is the apparent loss of two housecats that mean the world to him. He’s hoping someone with some animal expertise can help him look for the missing cats.

Any help can be facilitated by contacting the Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department, who can put you in touch with the family and collect any donated items. A GOFUNDME account has also been set up to help the Ozleys.

