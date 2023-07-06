Advertise With Us
Hire One

StretchLab Mobile demonstrates assisted stretches

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - StretchLab is the global leader in assisted stretching and the Mobile location is the first location in Alabama

4364 Old Shell Rd Suite 5B o https://www.stretchlab.com/location/mobile

Contact info of the owner: (504) 237 – 8486; renee.grady@stretchlab.com o Contact info of the studio: (251) 299-4515; mobile@stretchlab.com

Hours of operation: Mon & Tue & Wed & Thu: 8a.m. - 7p.m.; Fri and Sat: 8 a.m. -2 p.m.; Sun: Closed

Link to Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stretchlabmobile/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life
Health and wellness author talks about new book and creating a vibrant life
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer Travel Picks
Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer Travel Picks
Happy Hour Cocktail Crawl with Taste of Fairhope Food Tour
Happy Hour Cocktail Crawl with Taste of Fairhope Food Tour