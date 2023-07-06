Advertise With Us
Hire One

Threads, Twitter rival officially launches

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Do we really need another social media app? Apparently because Meta, owner of some of the most popular apps out there, is coming out with another one Thursday.

Users are already expressing enthusiasm about Threads.

The app appeared as a pre-order in app stores earlier this week, teasing people with what to expect.

It’s connected to your Instagram account, if you have one, so you can keep the same username and follow the same people you already do with one click.

That can be really attractive for users, because it can help them build a following very quickly if they migrate that audience over from Instagram. It’s also why analysts are calling it a potential Twitter killer.

Meta can leverage that existing user base from Instagram as well as their strong relationships with advertisers.

As expected with social media, opinions are being offered on the amount of data Threads collects. In its App Privacy description on the Apple AppStore, Threads provides a laundry list of personal data it may collect on users, including:

  • Health and fitness
  • Financial information
  • Contacts
  • Browsing history
  • Purchases
  • Location
  • Sensitive information

What’s interesting is this comes at a time when Twitter is facing some extreme challenges under Elon Musk, who’s been making moves in efforts to have people pay to fully use the app.

First requiring users to pay for their blue check mark, and then limiting the number of tweets users can read.

In its latest tweak, Twitter said Monday that it will require users to be verified before they can use the online dashboard TweetDeck, a service that is popular with corporations because it allows users to manage multiple accounts from one app.

The new policy takes effect in 30 days and appears to be aimed at raising extra revenue because users need to pay to have their accounts verified under Musk’s changes.

Facebook has tried to compete with Twitter in numerous ways over the years, including copying signature Twitter features such as hashtags and trending topics.

Now, here’s a question; will Instagram users take to microblogging on a site that’s really designed for pictures?

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Burrell, Miss Alabama 2023
Mobile native Brianna Burrell named Miss Alabama 2023
Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Where to see Fourth of July fireworks tonight
Mobile County Sheriff's Office logo
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Former Elberta campground worker accused of sex crimes in Madison County
Former foster parent arrested in Baldwin Co on child sex abuse charges in Huntsville
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Couple says MPD officer used excessive force on man who died after being tased
Former Elberta campground worker accused of sex crimes in Madison County
Former Elberta campground worker accused of sex crimes in Madison County
Daily Dot Com: Threads, Twitter rival officially launches
Daily Dot Com: Threads, Twitter rival officially launches