Threads, Twitter rival officially launches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Do we really need another social media app? Apparently because Meta, owner of some of the most popular apps out there, is coming out with another one Thursday.

Users are already expressing enthusiasm about Threads.

The app appeared as a pre-order in app stores earlier this week, teasing people with what to expect.

It’s connected to your Instagram account, if you have one, so you can keep the same username and follow the same people you already do with one click.

That can be really attractive for users, because it can help them build a following very quickly if they migrate that audience over from Instagram. It’s also why analysts are calling it a potential Twitter killer.

Meta can leverage that existing user base from Instagram as well as their strong relationships with advertisers.

As expected with social media, opinions are being offered on the amount of data Threads collects. In its App Privacy description on the Apple AppStore, Threads provides a laundry list of personal data it may collect on users, including:

Health and fitness

Financial information

Contacts

Browsing history

Purchases

Location

Sensitive information

What’s interesting is this comes at a time when Twitter is facing some extreme challenges under Elon Musk, who’s been making moves in efforts to have people pay to fully use the app.

First requiring users to pay for their blue check mark, and then limiting the number of tweets users can read.

In its latest tweak, Twitter said Monday that it will require users to be verified before they can use the online dashboard TweetDeck, a service that is popular with corporations because it allows users to manage multiple accounts from one app.

The new policy takes effect in 30 days and appears to be aimed at raising extra revenue because users need to pay to have their accounts verified under Musk’s changes.

Facebook has tried to compete with Twitter in numerous ways over the years, including copying signature Twitter features such as hashtags and trending topics.

Now, here’s a question; will Instagram users take to microblogging on a site that’s really designed for pictures?

