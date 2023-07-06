Advertise With Us
Unsettled weather through the weekend

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will continue to experience unsettled summertime weather into the weekend, with scattered to likely rain chances each day. The highest coverage of storms is expected in the early afternoon, but not everyone will experience them each day. Nonetheless, it is more likely than not that you will see a shower or storm at some point this weekend. Therefore, make sure to have your rain gear ready if you plan to be outside!

LOOKING AHEAD:

The unsettled pattern of afternoon and evening storms will likely persist into the weekend, with rain chances hovering around 50-60%. This is due to a relatively unchanging upper-level pattern that generally favors thunderstorms. At times, we may see a few waves in the upper-level pattern that enhance our rain chances. Although we are not expecting a total washout in the coming days, summertime storms will be likely as we head into next week. Temperatures, on the other hand, will likely remain in the low 90s in the afternoons.

BEACHES:

If you are at the coast, it is possible to experience rain showers or storms at any time of the day. However, it will not rain all day, so keep an eye on the sky. Rip current risk remains low through Saturday but increases to moderate on Sunday. Pay attention to local beach flags and signs, as rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast. Be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip.

The UV index remains extreme, so it is crucial to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe to avoid sunburn.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

